Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 20,256 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ultralife Stock Performance
ULBI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a PE ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
