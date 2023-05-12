Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 20,256 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a PE ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.