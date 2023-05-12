Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 69.3% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UATG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,113. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
