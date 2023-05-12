Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 69.3% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UATG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,113. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

