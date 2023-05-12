Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

UAA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

