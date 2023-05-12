Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61.
Under Armour Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 105,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
