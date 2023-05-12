Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Unilever by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

