United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $54.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
UAL stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
