United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

United Bankshares stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

