United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 321.1% in April

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ULTHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

