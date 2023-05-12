United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.48 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

