United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM opened at $164.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

