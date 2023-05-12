Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte Sells 15,000 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLED opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

