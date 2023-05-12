Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 99.1% in April

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Up 19.0 %
Universal Power Industry stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 248,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,605. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Universal Power Industry
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Power Industry (UPIN)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.