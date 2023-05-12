Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 99.1% in April

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Up 19.0 %

Universal Power Industry stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 248,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,605. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

