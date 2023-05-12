UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Down 4.8%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.63). Approximately 104,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 95,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.72).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.29. The company has a market cap of £114.76 million, a P/E ratio of 917.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,100.95). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.