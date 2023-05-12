Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $16.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,382.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

