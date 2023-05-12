Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
NASDAQ UROY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 425,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $192.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.82.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (UROY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.