Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ UROY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 425,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $192.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

