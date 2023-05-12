Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 2,492 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 126.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.