Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 2,492 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $15.03.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 126.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.