USDD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.27 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $735.24 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 736,041,056 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

