Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in April

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 399,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Up 0.7 %

VHNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,968. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

