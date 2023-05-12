Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,018 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.17. 494,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

