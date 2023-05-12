Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,351 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $94.84. 374,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,118. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.