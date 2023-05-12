Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.