Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.95. 174,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,960. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.48. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

