Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 780,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

