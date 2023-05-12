Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 1,738,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,451. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

