Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 5,844,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,897,059. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.