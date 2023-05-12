Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $154.87. 1,074,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

