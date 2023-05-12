Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,818. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.