Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 383.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.09. 493,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $281.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

