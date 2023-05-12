Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $140,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock remained flat at $136.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

