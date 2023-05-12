Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.25. Valneva shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

