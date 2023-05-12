Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.25. Valneva shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 160 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
