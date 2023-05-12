Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VVV opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.