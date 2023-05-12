VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 57,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 107,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

