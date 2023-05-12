VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $39.64 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

