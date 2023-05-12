Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 387,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

