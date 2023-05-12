Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.