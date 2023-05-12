Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.25. 14,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.