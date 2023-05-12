Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $144.42. 13,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,823. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

