Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.