Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

