Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,107. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

