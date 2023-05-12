Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.33. Approximately 265,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 488,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

