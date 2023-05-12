Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $58,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

