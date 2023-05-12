Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.43. The company had a trading volume of 650,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,464. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

