Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,443,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.