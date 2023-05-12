Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

