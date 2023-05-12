Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 41.0% in April

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,381. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

