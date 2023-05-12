Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.34 ($0.04). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,945,023 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Velocys Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.20. The firm has a market cap of £50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

