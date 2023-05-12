Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 786.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Venture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLF traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. Venture has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

