Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $23.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $103.10. 409,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,688. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

