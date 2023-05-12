Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,081. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

