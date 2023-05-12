Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $647.80. The stock had a trading volume of 205,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.78 and its 200 day moving average is $695.06. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.